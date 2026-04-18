Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 179,976 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 147,593 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KRT. Zacks Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karat Packaging and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $602.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

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Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

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