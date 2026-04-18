Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 179,976 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 147,593 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on KRT. Zacks Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karat Packaging and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on KRT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of KRT stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $602.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Karat Packaging Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.
The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.