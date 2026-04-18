AGNC Investment (AGNCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.3664 per share and revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

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AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and management of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and strategic portfolio financing. Its focus on agency RMBS aims to offer investors regular dividend income underpinned by the credit support provided by federal agencies.

The firm’s investment strategy centers on the purchase of mortgage-related assets, including securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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