Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $41.43

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.9750.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded BP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on BP and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Institutional Trading of BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $67,890,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,768,000. Sagefield Capital LP raised its position in shares of BP by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,456.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.21.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. BP’s payout ratio is -19,800.00%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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