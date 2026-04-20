Weatherford International (WFRD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.1406 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $102.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.57.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $10,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,646,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,096.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 855,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 784,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 703,401 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 547,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WFRD

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.