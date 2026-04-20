Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1569) per share and revenue of $334.6040 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NKRKF opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske cut shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

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Nokian Renkaat Oyj is a Finland‐based manufacturer of tyres and rubber products, best known for its winter tyre technology. The company’s product portfolio includes winter and all‐season tyres for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks, as well as heavy‐duty tyres for trucks, buses, earthmovers and industrial equipment. Nokian Renkaat positions itself as a specialist in cold‐climate and all‐season traction solutions, with a strong focus on safety, durability and environmental performance.

The company was established in 1988 through the demerger of Nokia Corporation’s tyre operations, although its rubber production heritage dates back to the late 19th century.

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