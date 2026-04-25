Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

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Key Headlines Impacting Helen of Troy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 167.1% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 882.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 112,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 226,263 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $544.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $470.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 50.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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