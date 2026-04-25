First Bank (FRBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $36.9690 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $38.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRBA opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Bank has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRBA. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.

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