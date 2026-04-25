Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) versus Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT) Financial Review

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and Cantor Equity Partners II, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners II 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cantor Equity Partners II has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Cantor Equity Partners II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners II is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $177.55 million 0.25 $5.44 million $0.05 22.20 Cantor Equity Partners II N/A N/A $20,000.00 ($0.19) -58.32

This table compares Scienjoy and Cantor Equity Partners II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Cantor Equity Partners II. Cantor Equity Partners II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Cantor Equity Partners II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 1.28% 1.36% 1.15% Cantor Equity Partners II N/A -0.42% 0.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Cantor Equity Partners II on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

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Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

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Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

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