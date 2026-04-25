Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$55.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Altius Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.36.

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Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$51.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$25.72 and a 52-week high of C$53.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.06 million during the quarter. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 614.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Brian Dalton purchased 2,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$87,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 828,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,166,022.96. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. Also, insider Flora Emily Mackay Wood purchased 1,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.15 per share, with a total value of C$43,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,370 shares in the company, valued at C$576,915.50. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,760 shares of company stock worth $328,364. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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