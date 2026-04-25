Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Receives $68.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Vista Energy has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

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Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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