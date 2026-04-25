Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $372.3780 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.