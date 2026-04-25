Ventum Financial Analysts Give High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) a C$15.50 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$15.50 price objective on High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLF. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$24.00 to C$19.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.08.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.08. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$13.13 and a 12-month high of C$19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of C$355.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.