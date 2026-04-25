Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $40.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.1250.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 0.5%

LTH stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,530.50. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $34,195.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,762 shares of company stock worth $549,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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