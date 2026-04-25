IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 419.

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IntegraFin Trading Down 2.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at IntegraFin

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 331.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 397.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

In other news, insider Alexander Scott acquired 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 per share, for a total transaction of £1,470.28. Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 339 per share, with a total value of £13,560. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Company Profile

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IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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