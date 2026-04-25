BP’s (BP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.

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Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 571.80 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 536.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06.

In other BP news, insider Carol Howle purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 per share, with a total value of £310.70. Insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BP

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BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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