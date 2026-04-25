Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.4170, with a volume of 232338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.

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Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Gorman-Rupp

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — Gorman‑Rupp reported record net income of $17.8M, GAAP EPS of $0.68 vs. consensus $0.49, and revenue of $176.6M (up 7.7% year-over-year); incoming orders rose ~5.5%, supporting near-term demand visibility. Gorman-Rupp Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results topped expectations — Gorman‑Rupp reported record net income of $17.8M, GAAP EPS of $0.68 vs. consensus $0.49, and revenue of $176.6M (up 7.7% year-over-year); incoming orders rose ~5.5%, supporting near-term demand visibility. Positive Sentiment: Third‑party coverage confirms the beat — Zacks and Yahoo Finance highlighted the EPS and revenue outperformance, which tends to attract short‑term buying and updates sell‑side models. Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Third‑party coverage confirms the beat — Zacks and Yahoo Finance highlighted the EPS and revenue outperformance, which tends to attract short‑term buying and updates sell‑side models. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19/share (payable June 10; record date May 15) — this marks the 305th consecutive quarterly dividend, reinforcing a strong shareholder‑return track record that can support investor confidence. Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19/share (payable June 10; record date May 15) — this marks the 305th consecutive quarterly dividend, reinforcing a strong shareholder‑return track record that can support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend yield is modest (~1.0%) — while the payout continuity is positive, the yield is low relative to income names, so the announcement is more sentiment‑supportive than a major return boost for income investors. Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Gorman-Rupp this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

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