ForViva’s (FVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ForViva (LON:FVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ForViva in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.

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ForViva Price Performance

ForViva stock opened at GBX 129 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £66.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. ForViva has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.12.

ForViva (LON:FVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 5,057 million during the quarter.

ForViva Company Profile

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ForViva plc (LON: FVA) is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group’s activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva’s property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

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