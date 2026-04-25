Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.4473 billion for the quarter. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total value of $280,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,511.34. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,579,340 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 711,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,350,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Cadence Expands TSMC Alliance

Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Cadence And NVIDIA Deepen AI Partnership

Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Alphabet Partners with Cadence

Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Analyst Note from Benzinga

Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data)

Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Earnings Preview

Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data)

Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data) Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday sell-off shows investor caution — CDNS fell ~5% on April 23, indicating profit-taking or pre-earnings risk that could continue if the upcoming quarterly report disappoints or guidance is conservative. Intraday Drop Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

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Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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