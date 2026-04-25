Gerdau (GGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Gerdau to post earnings of $0.1191 per share and revenue of $3.2878 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.0194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Chia Yuan Wang sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,580. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eduardo Fara Wahrhaftig sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $50,421.14. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,026 shares of company stock valued at $778,058. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,984,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 821.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,344,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,675 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $5,690,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gerdau by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,117,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GGB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gerdau from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gerdau from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGB

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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