Analysts Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Target Price at $17.80

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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