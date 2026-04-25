Crane (CR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $672.45 million for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.16 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crane Stock Down 0.5%

CR stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $214.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26.

Crane Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crane

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Crane’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,443,634.57. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.95, for a total transaction of $543,851.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,546.05. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,464 shares of company stock worth $987,470. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CR

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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