BHAVU’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 28th (NASDAQ:BHAVU)

BHAVU’s (NASDAQ:BHAVU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 28th. BHAVU had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BHAVU to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

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BHAVU Price Performance

Shares of BHAVU opened at $10.08 on Friday. BHAVU has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

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