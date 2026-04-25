Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £555,165.18 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail sold 204,858 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271, for a total value of £555,165.18.

Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Kail sold 85,011 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £216,778.05.

On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Kail purchased 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £218.94.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.2%

LON LGEN opened at GBX 253.22 on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 217.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.56. The firm has a market cap of £14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

Legal & General Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 243 to GBX 249 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 261.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

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Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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