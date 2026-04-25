Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.97. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.14.

About Madison Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada. The company derives its revenue from rental operations and property management.

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