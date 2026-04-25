Insider Buying: IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.04 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Alexander Scott acquired 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 per share, with a total value of £148.96.

On Monday, February 23rd, Alexander Scott acquired 47 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 per share, with a total value of £149.46.

On Friday, January 30th, Alexander Scott acquired 413 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 per share, with a total value of £1,470.28.

IntegraFin Stock Down 2.8%

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 331.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.40. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 and a one year high of GBX 397.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 419.

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About IntegraFin

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IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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