Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,480

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,480 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,379.

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Prudential Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,122.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,095.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,105.27. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 773.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,238.

In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 37 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,127 per share, with a total value of £416.99. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prudential is in advanced talks to buy up to an 85% stake in Bharti AXA Life in India — a large entry that would accelerate growth in a high-potential market (reported purchase price ~Rs 7,000–8,000 crore). This deal would materially expand Prudential’s Asian footprint and long-term new business potential. Outlook Business Newsbytes Moneycontrol

Prudential is in advanced talks to buy up to an 85% stake in Bharti AXA Life in India — a large entry that would accelerate growth in a high-potential market (reported purchase price ~Rs 7,000–8,000 crore). This deal would materially expand Prudential’s Asian footprint and long-term new business potential. Positive Sentiment: Several broker notes and JPMorgan commentary are upbeat — analysts have lifted revenue/earnings forecasts and JPMorgan flagged strong upside potential for PRU, supporting a bullish case for valuation re-rating. American Banking News Yahoo Finance

Several broker notes and JPMorgan commentary are upbeat — analysts have lifted revenue/earnings forecasts and JPMorgan flagged strong upside potential for PRU, supporting a bullish case for valuation re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Prudential continues active capital management — recent small share buyback and cancellation (277,659 shares) and announced buyback program to offset scrip dilution signal shareholder-return focus. These actions are supportive for EPS and investor sentiment. TipRanks Buyback

Prudential continues active capital management — recent small share buyback and cancellation (277,659 shares) and announced buyback program to offset scrip dilution signal shareholder-return focus. These actions are supportive for EPS and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Prudential will issue new ordinary shares on its Hong Kong line under a scrip dividend (5,721,904 shares) but intends to offset dilution via buybacks — net impact depends on execution timing and scale. TipRanks Scrip Dividend

Prudential will issue new ordinary shares on its Hong Kong line under a scrip dividend (5,721,904 shares) but intends to offset dilution via buybacks — net impact depends on execution timing and scale. Neutral Sentiment: Prudential published its notice for a hybrid 2026 AGM — standard governance update; watch for any AGM commentary on strategy or capital actions. TipRanks AGM

Prudential published its notice for a hybrid 2026 AGM — standard governance update; watch for any AGM commentary on strategy or capital actions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and conduct concerns in Japan: Prudential’s Japanese life unit has suspended new sales (extended pause) amid an ongoing misconduct probe — this creates near-term NBM/earnings pressure and reputational risk in a material market. Japan Times CFO MSN

Prudential Company Profile

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Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

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