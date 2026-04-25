Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.5455.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

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Key Stories Impacting Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting Gaming and Leisure Properties this week:

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,178,421.73. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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