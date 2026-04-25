Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.70 and last traded at GBX 107.40. 46,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 15,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50.

Itaconix Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.70. The stock has a market cap of £14.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Itaconix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix’s contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

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