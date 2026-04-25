Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. Approximately 1,388,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.15.

About Cronos Group

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Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants. Its LPs, Peace Naturals Project Inc and In The Zone Produce Ltd., are collectively located on over 125 acres of agricultural land. It also holds equity positions in Licensed Producers Whistler Medical Marijuana, Hydropothecary and Abcann Medicinals.

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