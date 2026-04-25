Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V)

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Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina. The company was formerly known as North South Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Lithium Corp. in July 2016. Advantage Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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