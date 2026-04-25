Short Interest in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Drops By 96.3%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,105 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 383,704 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $759,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 599.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 73,733 shares during the last quarter.

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Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

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