Short Interest in MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Drops By 86.8%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,186 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 144,976 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of WTIU stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 57,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,140. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.25.

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The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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