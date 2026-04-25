Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,323 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 51,762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Bond Bull ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000.

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Simplify Bond Bull ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFIX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 470,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,183. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

About Simplify Bond Bull ETF

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities. RFIX was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

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