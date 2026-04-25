Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 206,836 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the March 31st total of 1,287,978 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,269,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,135. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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