ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 230 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 3,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RINF remained flat at $32.26 on Friday. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 467.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

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