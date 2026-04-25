Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Millennial Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

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