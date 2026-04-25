Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 64,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 37,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

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Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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