Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report) was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.1979 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 63,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Ampliphi Biosciences Trading Down 6.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

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About Ampliphi Biosciences

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Ampliphi Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to prevent and treat life‐threatening drug‐resistant infections. The company’s core mission is to address the growing global threat of antibiotic resistance by advancing first‐in‐class and best‐in‐class antibacterial agents through late‐stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead product candidate, exeporfinium chloride (XF-73), is a pioneering topical antibacterial designed for pre‐operative nasal decolonization of Staphylococcus aureus in patients undergoing high‐risk surgical procedures.

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