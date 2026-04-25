Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 141 and last traded at GBX 141. 123,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 545,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.60.

Bellevue Healthcare Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.51. The stock has a market cap of £103.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

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Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 61.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent. of net asset value at the end of the preceding financial year (to be paid mostly out of capital).

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