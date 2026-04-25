genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.91 and last traded at GBX 0.91. 3,327,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,547,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93.

genedrive Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -120.48. The company has a market cap of £14.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.04.

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genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. genedrive had a negative return on equity of 1,044.57% and a negative net margin of 500.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that genedrive plc will post 209.9999867 EPS for the current year.

genedrive Company Profile

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms. Based in the UK, the Company is at the forefront of Point of Care pharmacogenetic testing in emergency healthcare.

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