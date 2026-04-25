Kforce (KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $328.9750 million for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 144.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 243,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 258.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 205,457 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 198,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 147,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 409,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

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Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce’s core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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