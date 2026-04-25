NS Solutions (NSSXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3073 per share and revenue of $678.27 million for the quarter.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $14.11 on Friday. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

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About NS Solutions

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NS Solutions Corp. is a Japanese information and communications technology (ICT) services provider specializing in systems integration, network solutions and managed IT services. As a subsidiary of the Nippon Steel Group, the company designs, implements and maintains end-to-end technology environments for enterprise customers across a range of industries. Its core mission is to help organizations modernize legacy systems, enhance operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation through tailored technology strategies.

The company’s service portfolio includes consulting and system design, application development, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity solutions and infrastructure outsourcing.

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