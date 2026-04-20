Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.6851 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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