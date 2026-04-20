Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from an “equal weight” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVNLY

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Performance

SVNLY stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.60. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.