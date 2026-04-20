Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 489 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $99.52.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.19.

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Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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