ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Head to Head Comparison

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 3 0 0 1.75 Coda Octopus Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -3.76% 6.11% 0.96% Coda Octopus Group 14.78% 7.17% 6.57%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Coda Octopus Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $3.76 billion 0.43 -$147.08 million ($0.71) -11.27 Coda Octopus Group $26.56 million 5.35 $4.13 million $0.36 34.97

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats ams-OSRAM on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

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ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Coda Octopus Group

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Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

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