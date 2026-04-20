Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a 0.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,177. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $17.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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