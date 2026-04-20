Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

BSJX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. 4,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

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Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

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Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2033 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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