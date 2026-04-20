Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%
BSJX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. 4,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
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