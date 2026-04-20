Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $21.53.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

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