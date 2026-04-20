Vikas Sinha Sells 10,410 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $516,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 619,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,726,261.92. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68.

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Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

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Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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